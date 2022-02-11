Stably USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $67,984.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $478,880.40 and approximately $67,984.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00102407 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,427,999 coins and its circulating supply is 477,835 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

