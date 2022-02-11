Standard Chartered (LON:STAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 126.75 ($1.71). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 126.75 ($1.71), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.12.
About Standard Chartered (LON:STAB)
Read More
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.