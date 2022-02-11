Standard Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Standard Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 707,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

