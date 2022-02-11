Standard Family Office LLC Sells 6,160 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Standard Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $104,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $355.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.37. The company has a market capitalization of $370.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

