Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Director Robert Eadie Acquires 45,500 Shares

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Director Robert Eadie purchased 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,546,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$815,750.66.

TSE:SAM opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. Starcore International Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.42 million and a PE ratio of 28.75.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

