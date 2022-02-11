Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Director Robert Eadie Acquires 45,500 Shares

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Director Robert Eadie purchased 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,546,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$815,750.66.
TSE:SAM opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. Starcore International Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.42 million and a PE ratio of 28.75.
Starcore International Mines Company Profile
See Also
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.