Steven D. Ross Sells 2,300 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Steven D. Ross sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $188,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $81.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.77.
Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
About Lakeland Financial
Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.
