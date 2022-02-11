Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Announces Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

STC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.67. 234,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

