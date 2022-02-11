Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Holdings Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 122,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

