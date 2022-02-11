Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Brookfield Asset Management Put Options (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,349 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,625% compared to the average daily volume of 484 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.