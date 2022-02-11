Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

ROVR opened at $4.80 on Friday. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $161,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Madrona Venture Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,104,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,541,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,038,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,493,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

