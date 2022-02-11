StockNews.com Downgrades First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Hold

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $730.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

