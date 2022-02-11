StockNews.com Downgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $203.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.40. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $617,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,577 shares of company stock worth $10,314,460 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

