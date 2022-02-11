StockNews.com Downgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $203.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.40. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $617,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,577 shares of company stock worth $10,314,460 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.