STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,459 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.21% of STORE Capital worth $18,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in STORE Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STORE Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,326,000 after acquiring an additional 58,408 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,182,000 after acquiring an additional 70,459 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

