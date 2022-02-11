Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.66

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.66 and last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 176291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.