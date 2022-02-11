Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.66

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.66 and last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 176291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
