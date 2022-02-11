Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

