Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 986 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,135,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 1,164,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,641,422. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

