Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after acquiring an additional 196,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,745. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.12. 211,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,096,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

