Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,224 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,588. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

