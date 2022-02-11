Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allakos by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.58. 16,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $147.04.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

