Stream Protocol Price Reaches $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $93,707.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 280,798,531 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

