Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €86.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €86.00 ($98.85) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($101.15) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($109.20) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($103.45) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($105.75) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($88.28) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €85.18 ($97.91).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €69.45 ($79.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is €67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €62.10 ($71.38) and a 12-month high of €76.80 ($88.28).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

