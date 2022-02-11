Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($103.45) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($88.28) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($98.85) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($109.20) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($101.15) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €83.00 ($95.40) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €85.18 ($97.91).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €69.45 ($79.83) on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €62.10 ($71.38) and a 12-month high of €76.80 ($88.28). The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

