S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,767.50

S&U plc (LON:SUS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,767.50 ($37.42) and traded as low as GBX 2,760 ($37.32). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,810 ($38.00), with a volume of 10,211 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,692.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,767.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £341.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Get S&U alerts:

In other S&U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($36.51), for a total transaction of £405,000 ($547,667.34).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.