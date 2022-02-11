S&U plc (LON:SUS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 36 Per Share

S&U plc (LON:SUS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from S&U’s previous dividend of $33.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S&U stock opened at GBX 2,820 ($38.13) on Friday. S&U has a 52-week low of GBX 2,140 ($28.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,950 ($39.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,692.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,767.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.49 million and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Get S&U alerts:

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($36.51), for a total value of £405,000 ($547,667.34).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.