SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Cap Hits $4.18 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $31,852.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.60 or 0.07100759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,312.05 or 1.00289853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00049518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00053381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006571 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,334,220 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

