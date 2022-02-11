sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $122.42 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $122.42 million and $9.67 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00038108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00102515 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 122,319,213 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

