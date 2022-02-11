Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to Positive

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.05.

Shares of PENN opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after buying an additional 526,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after buying an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

