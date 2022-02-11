SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.67. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $642.31 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $467.22 and a one year high of $763.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $661.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

