SVB Leerink Weighs in on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $602,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,106,242. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,704,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

