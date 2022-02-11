SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lowered its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,168 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.15% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 328,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 223,887 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 281,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 170,996 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 488,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFB stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

