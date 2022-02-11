Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

SYRS stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 456,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

