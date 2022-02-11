T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

