T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $583,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 82,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 275.8% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $29.40 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

