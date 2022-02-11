Takkt (ETR:TTK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €15.24 ($17.52) and last traded at €15.32 ($17.61). Approximately 23,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.34 ($17.63).

TTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.39) price target on Takkt in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.54) price target on Takkt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of €14.98 and a 200-day moving average of €14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

