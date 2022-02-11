Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TARS. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,045,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $666,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

