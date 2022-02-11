Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TW. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.64) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.91) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.64) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.64) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 200.78 ($2.72).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 153 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 143.15 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89). The company has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,685.60).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

