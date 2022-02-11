TD Securities Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$28.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.63.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$23.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$16.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.92.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$661.30 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5999998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

In other news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.