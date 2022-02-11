TD Securities Increases TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$34.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 116,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,412 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,960,000 after acquiring an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,358,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,945,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,601,000 after buying an additional 350,833 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

