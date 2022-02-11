TD Securities Increases TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$34.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.04.
Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 116,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,412 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,960,000 after acquiring an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,358,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,945,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,601,000 after buying an additional 350,833 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TELUS
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.
