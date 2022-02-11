TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Financial Analysis

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TDH alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TDH and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TDH and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH $810,000.00 31.78 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Sow Good $470,000.00 23.94 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

TDH has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares TDH and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH N/A N/A N/A Sow Good N/A -40.16% -34.35%

Volatility & Risk

TDH has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TDH beats Sow Good on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products. The company was founded by Rong Feng Cui in April 2002 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

