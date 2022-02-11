TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. TechTarget updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

