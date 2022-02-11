Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems conducts wireless operations through its majority-owned subsidiary, U.S. Cellular, which operates in a competitive market. Increasing costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing, wireless technology upgrades and spectrum licensing put pressure on its profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are other concerns. The company is expected to be affected by amendments in the Universal Service Fund brought in by the Federal Communications Commission. The company has a huge debt burden, which limits its growth prospects. TDS is under pressure to meet its financial obligations. However, U.S. Cellular is making improvements in its high-performing network while TDS Telecom is making progress in its new fiber expansion markets.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TDS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of TDS opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

