TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.258 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
TELUS has decreased its dividend by 68.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 91.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.0%.
TELUS stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. TELUS has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $25.06.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TU. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TELUS stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TELUS
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS (TU)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.