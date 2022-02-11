TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.258 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

TELUS has decreased its dividend by 68.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 91.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.0%.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. TELUS has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TU. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TELUS stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.