TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) received a C$41.00 price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TIXT. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.80.

TIXT traded down C$1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.97. The company had a trading volume of 181,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.78. TELUS International has a 1 year low of C$33.16 and a 1 year high of C$49.43.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

