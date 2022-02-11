TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to C$33.50

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 116,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. TELUS has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

