Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 20,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$25.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72.

About Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

