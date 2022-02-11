Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 20,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$25.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72.
About Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM)
