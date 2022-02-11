Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,256.00

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,256 ($16.98) and last traded at GBX 1,255.80 ($16.98), with a volume of 63390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,238 ($16.74).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,161.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,101.65. The stock has a market cap of £833.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

