TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Boosts Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 4,226.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCRN. Roth Capital began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 260,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,900. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

