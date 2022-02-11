TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Increases Stock Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.78% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 356.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 133,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1,844.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 1,153,008 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 799.8% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 159,965 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KVSA remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. 131,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,596. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

