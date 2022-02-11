Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

TDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Teradata by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Teradata by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 24.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Teradata by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

