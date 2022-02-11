Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.36 and last traded at $41.71. Approximately 10,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 558,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 28.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth $422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

